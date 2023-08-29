Rajya Sabha Chairman re-constitutes 8 Parliamentary Standing Committees | Full list

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha, re-constituted the eight Department–related Parliamentary Standing Committees, coming under the administrative jurisdiction of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. September 13, 2023 as follows.
List of the re-constituted Committees-
- Commerce
- Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports
- Health and Family Welfare
- Home Affairs
- Industry
- Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice
- Science and Technology, Environment, Forrest and Climate Change
- Transport, Tourism and Culture
