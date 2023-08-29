Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajya Sabha Chairman re-constitutes 8 Parliamentary Standing Committees | Full list

Rajya Sabha Chairman re-constitutes 8 Parliamentary Standing Committees | Full list

Rajya Sabha Chairman re-constitutes 8 Parliamentary Standing Committees | Full list

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2023 9:07 IST
8 Parliamentary Standing Committees were re-constituted
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC 8 Parliamentary Standing Committees were re-constituted

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha, re-constituted the eight Department–related Parliamentary Standing Committees, coming under the administrative jurisdiction of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. September 13, 2023 as follows.

List of the re-constituted Committees-

  • Commerce
  • Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports
  • Health and Family Welfare 
  • Home Affairs
  • Industry
  • Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice
  • Science and Technology, Environment, Forrest and Climate Change
  • Transport, Tourism and Culture

Also read: Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi calls for third front, asks CM KCR to take lead

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News