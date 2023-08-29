Rajya Sabha Chairman re-constitutes 8 Parliamentary Standing Committees | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC 8 Parliamentary Standing Committees were re-constituted

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha, re-constituted the eight Department–related Parliamentary Standing Committees, coming under the administrative jurisdiction of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. September 13, 2023 as follows.

List of the re-constituted Committees-

Commerce

Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports

Health and Family Welfare

Home Affairs

Industry

Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice

Science and Technology, Environment, Forrest and Climate Change

Transport, Tourism and Culture

