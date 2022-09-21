Raju Srivastava dies: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav mourn comedian's death

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava dies: Comedian Raju Srivastava on Wednesday passed away in Delhi at the age of 58, his family confirmed. Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were a few politicians who condoled the comedian's death.

"He was a great artist. Today he is not among us. May his soul rest in peace," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too condoled his death. "He was from a poor family & reached supreme fame all because of his hard work & talent," Akhilesh said.

Latest India News