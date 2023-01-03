Rajouri killing updates: Around 25-30 terrorists planning to infiltrate India, claims report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Army personnel during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Rajouri killings: A day after six people were killed in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, media reports claimed that Pakistan-based terrorists are targeting forward defence locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in order to infiltrate into the country. The major development came a day after four villagers died of gunshots and at least six people were injured after gunmen fired indiscriminately on three houses of minority community residents, about 50 metres apart.

Later on Monday, two cousins - aged four and 16 - were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack. Citing intelligence reports, India Today reported that the terrorists were planning to use launching pads which lie on the Pakistani side near the Rajouri sector.

As per the media report, nearly 25-30 terrorists were planning to infiltrate India using these launching pads. Also, the report claimed that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists are planning to target civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Massive protest erupts in Rajouri

Meanwhile, massive protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir where the Jammu West Assembly Movement and Kashmiri Pandits participated on Monday in different parts of Dhangri village. They were seen shouting slogans and with posters demanding action against the terrorists of Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday night said an in-depth probe will be conducted into the "security lapses" in the wake of twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Sinha chaired a security review meeting with top officials from police, Army and CAPFs in Rajouri and called for a detailed probe into the terror attacks that took place in Dhangri village.

DGP Dilbag Singh; ACS, Home, R K Goyal; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; ADGP Jammu; and leaders of various political parties were present in the meeting, which was also attended by the families of the victims and the village sarpanch.

Terror has no place in civilised society: Kharge

Terrorism has no place in a civilised society, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday while expressing his anguish at the two back to back terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir in which six people were killed. "Extremely pained by the two terror attacks in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 6 precious lives including two children have been lost, and 15 people have been injured. We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks, particularly against Kashmiri Pandits in the state," Kharge said on Twitter.

"Terrorism has absolutely no place in a civilised society. The nation is together on this issue. We stand with our security forces who are courageously battling terror in J&K on daily basis. " He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who had lost their lives in the attacks.

