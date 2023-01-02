Jammu and Kashmir: Day after targeted killing, suspected explosion in Rajouri, 4 people injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The blast in Rajouri occurred a day after a suspected terrorist attack on the houses of Hindu community members in the area.

Four people were injured in an explosion in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, official sources said. The incident comes a day after four civilians were killed and six injured after suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area.

The blast occurred in Dangri village where there was firing on some houses on Sunday evening, the sources said.

In the incident, four persons were injured, they said and added that they are being taken to a hospital.

Violence in Rajouri

Four civilians were killed and six others injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses of a particular community in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri Sunday evening. The terrorists appeared in the village around 7 pm, opened indiscriminately firing on three houses and fled. This was the first such attack in the past many years.

