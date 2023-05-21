Rajiv Gandhi 32nd death anniversary: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka pay homage to former PM | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : CONGRESS/TWITTER Rajiv Gandhi 32nd death anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tribute to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary at Veer Bhumi here on Sunday morning. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present with the Gandhi family and paid obeisance.

About Rajiv Gandhi

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth prime minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

Anti-Terrorism Day

Each year on May 21, India observes National Anti-Terrorism Day to commemorate the death of former Prime Minister. He was the youngest prime minister of India who came into power at 40.

Significance of Anti-Terrorism Day

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to spread the message of peace and sensitize people about the havoc created because of terrorism. It is a day to promote unity among the people of India and prevent the young generation from getting involved with terror groups. This day also reminds us of the sacrifices made by the people, soldiers and policemen to maintain peace and harmony in the country by saving the nation from terrorist attacks.

