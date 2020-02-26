Rajinikanth lashes out at Centre over Delhi violence

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday lashed out at the central government over the violence in Delhi that left 22 people dead, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist.

Chennai Updated on: February 26, 2020 20:05 IST
Image Source : FILE

Rajinikanth condemns Centre over Delhi violence

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday lashed out at the central government over the violence in Delhi that left 22 people dead, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist.

The actor also opined that protests should not turn violent and recalled his earlier statement that he will stand by Muslims if they were affected by the amended citizenship law.

"Definitely it is Central government's intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government," he told reporters here.

The actor also rued that some sections of media and political observers were linking him with the BJP.

