Delhi violence: Here are Delhi Police helpline numbers

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa

Delhi violence: Delhi Police on Wednesday announced helpline numbers and urged citizens to call the police if they face any problem in light of the violence that has emanated in parts of the national capital. MS Randhawa, Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police also appealed citizens to share information with the police.

Here are the numbers

112

011- 22829334

011-22829335

Delhi Police said that it has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi violence and registered 18 FIRs.

"No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from northeast Delhi have reduced," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa told reporters.

(More to follow)

Also Read | Rajinikanth condemns Centre over Delhi violence

Watch | NSA Ajit Doval interacts with people of violence-hit northeast Delhi