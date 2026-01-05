Mohammed Shami, brother summoned for SIR hearing in West Bengal West Bengal SIR: Mohammed Shami was born in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. He represents the West Bengal cricket team in the domestic circuit and primarily lives in Kolkata for several years.

Kolkata:

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been summoned by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as a part of hearing on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, said officials on Monday. However, the Indian fast bowler has stated that he may not be able to appear anytime soon due to his commitment to the West Bengal cricket team, which he will represent in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shami was born in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. He represents the West Bengal cricket team in the domestic circuit and primarily lives in Kolkata for several years. According to a media report, the Indian pacer is enrolled at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward Number 93 in the Rashbehari Assembly constituency.

TMC MP summoned by poll body

Apart from Shami, the poll body has also summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Deepak Adhikari. The actor-turned-politician, popularly known as Dev among his fans, is a three-time MP from West Bengal's Ghatal. His three family members have also been summoned by the ECI.

Quoting officials, news agency PTI reported that Adhikari and his family members must appear at the SIR hearing to establish proof of citizenship. The officials also said that Adhikari has not submitted any documents dating back to 2002 while filling up the enumeration form.

West Bengal SIR and TMC's criticism

The ruling TMC has repeatedly criticised the SIR drive in West Bengal, urging the poll body to halt it immediately. However, the ECI has asked the TMC not to spread rumours about the drive. On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also wrote a letter to CEC Gyanesh Kumar urging him to halt the SIR and warning that its continuation in the present form could trigger "mass disenfranchisement" and "strike at the foundations of democracy".

"I am once again constrained to write to you in order to place on record my grave concern," Banerjee wrote. "These deficiencies demonstrate that the SIR process, as presently conducted, stands deeply compromised and strikes at the basic structural framework of our democracy."