Why is Virat Kohli not playing for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy today vs Railways? Virat Kohli was expected to play today's Vijay Hazare Trophy clash for Delhi vs Railways. However, he isn't in their line-up, contrary to the earlier reports, even as the Railways won the toss and elected to bat. Kohli will now next feature in the first ODI vs New Zealand on January 11.

Bengaluru:

As many as 19 matches are set to take place today in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as several teams look to seal their place in the next round of matches. Delhi are facing the Railways today at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru as they aim to strengthen their top position in Group D. Much to the disappointment of the fans though Virat Kohli is not playing this fixture, contrary to the earlier reports.

It was earlier reported that the Indian superstar would play in the match against Railways and that he had also left his kit with the team. However, Delhi's coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed on the eve of the clash that Kohli is not available for the encounter. "No, he is not available," he said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

The reason for Kohli not playing isn't clear at the moment, but he had already fulfilled the requirement of the BCCI mandate that every national player, if fit and available, must play at least two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He featured in the first two matches of the season for Delhi, against Andhra and Gujarat, scoring 131 and 77 runs respectively. Also, it seems that the former India skipper made a last-minute decision to skip the clash.

When will Virat Kohli play next?

Virat Kohli will next be in action in the ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. The team members picked in the squad are expected to assemble in Baroda on January 7, four days before the series opener at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi. Along with Kohli, even Rohit Sharma will be in action as fans are extremely excited about the superstar duo taking the field.

Both players have scored a lot of runs in recent times with Rohit winning the player of the series vs Australia while Kohli did so in the home series against South Africa. Moreover, the New Zealand series will also be the last one for them until July when India are scheduled to tour England.

Also Read