Nepal: Birgunj on edge as curfew extended after mosque vandalism triggers spiralling religious tensions Nepal's Birgunj continues to face heightened tension as the curfew is extended following a mosque vandalism and Quran burning incident in Dhanusha. Protests by both Muslim and Hindu groups escalated into clashes, prompting police action and multiple arrests.

Kathmandu:

The District Administration Office (DAO) in Nepal's Parsa has extended the curfew in Birgunj until 1 pm on Tuesday in an effort to control the tense atmosphere created by growing religious unrest. The order, issued under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, 2028 BS, restricts all forms of public movement and activities inside the designated zone. As per reports, the curfew area stretches from the eastern bypass road to Sirsiya Bridge on the western side and from Power House Chowk in the north to Shankaracharya Gate in the south.

Strict restrictions and movement guidelines

Authorities have appealed to residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary and have warned that security forces are empowered to take strict action against those who violate curfew rules. People who need to travel for urgent needs have been advised to coordinate with the nearest security personnel for movement clearance.

Essential services allowed

The DAO stated that vehicles related to essential services will be allowed to operate during the curfew. This includes ambulances, fire tenders, hearses, vehicles carrying health workers, journalists and tourists. Transport belonging to human rights bodies, diplomatic offices and passengers with valid flight tickets will also be permitted to move under police guidance.

Protests escalate across Birgunj

Birgunj remained on high alert on Monday as people from two religious groups took to the streets following an incident that originated in Kamala Municipality 6 of Dhanusha. An unidentified group allegedly vandalised a mosque in the Muslim settlement of Sakhuwa Madan and burned a copy of the Quran on Saturday. The visuals and information about the incident spread rapidly across social media, fuelling public anger.

Clashes as demonstrations intensify

Protests began on Sunday when members of the Muslim community gathered in Birgunj to demand action. Later in the evening, Hindu groups organised a motorcycle rally, claiming that statements made during the earlier demonstration were directed at the Hindu community.

Tensions resurfaced early Monday with fresh protests, which led to brief clashes between demonstrators and police. Muslim youths also gathered in areas such as Chhapkaiya and Murli despite the prohibitory order. Police detained around two dozen individuals linked to the escalating disturbances.

