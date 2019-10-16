'With SC permission': Rajeev Dhavan clarifies on tearing map

Rajeev Dhavan

Muslim counsel Rajeev Dhavan has offered clarification on tearing a map during the hearing of Ayodhya title dispute case in the Supreme Court. He made it clear that he tore the map identifying Lord Ram's birthplace only after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's permission.

High drama unfolded in the top court on the final day of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. Tempers rose when senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim side, tore into shreds a pictorial representation identifying the spot of Lord Ram's birthplace. The document, along with a book and few documents, was presented by senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing All India Hindu Mahasabha.

The sequence of events was widely reported, following which senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan sought to clarify that it was done only after permission of CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Post lunch, Dhavan said: "It is going viral on the social media that I tore documents in the court. I had asked the judges, and the CJI had permitted me to do so."

"I permitted him (Dhavan) to tear the documents that's why he did so, a smiling CJI said in response.

