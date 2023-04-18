Hindu College 'Compass 2023': Rajat Sharma reveals whom he wishes to invite on 'Aap Ki Adalat' show | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma was the chief guest at Hindu College's 'COMPASS-2023' programme.

New Delhi: Delhi University's Hindu College on Tuesday organised the 'COMPASS-2023' programme wherein India TV's chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma was invited as the chief guest. The programme was named 'Learning With Legends'. In this programme, he narrated many heard and unheard stories about India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat.' During this, Rajat Sharma also spoke about several stars -- from former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee to superstar Salman Khan.

'I wish to invite Donald Trump to my show': Rajat Sharma

Meanwhile, the students asked Mr Sharma whom he wants to invite on his show, to which he gave an interesting answer. "I am often asked who I want to invite on my show. Everyone knows as far as from our country is concerned. But I wish to invite Donald Trump because I think there can be no more interesting character than him. I met him at Rashtrapati Bhavan when he visited India," he stated. Mr Sharma also revealed some interesting anecdotes about that meeting.

Rajat Sharma shares his life experience with students

Further, Rajat Sharma also shared the experience of his life journey with the students in the 'Learning with Legend' programme. On the occasion, students of Hindu College asked him various questions about the 'Aap Ki Adalat' show. They were also interested in knowing what Mr Sharms talks to his guests before and after the show. The students were particularly interested in knowing about PM Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Rajat Sharma answered in detail about them.

Amazing Facts About Aap Ki Adalat

The 'Aap Ki Adalat' show has been iconic in more ways than one. Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 200 celebrity guests including the President of India, the Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states.

Aap Ki Adalat videos have around 2 billion views across digital platforms.

Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within the news genre.

Aap Ki Adalat is the world's most-watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

