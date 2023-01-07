Aap Ki Adalat: India’s richest industrialist Gautam Adani makes BIG revelation on PM Modi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aap Ki Adalat: Gautam Adani makes BIG revelation on PM Narendra Modi

Aap Ki Adalat: The new episode of the iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' was aired on Saturday (January 7) wherein India’s richest industrialist Gautam Adani faced some questions from India TV's Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma. Responding to all allegations against him, the Adani group's chairman also spoke at length about his businesses and the "three breaks" that he got in his life.

Asked about the help he got from Narendra Modi, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, Adani replied, "I got three big breaks in my life. First, in 1985 during Rajiv Gandhi’s rule, when the Centre introduced 'Exim policy" which allowed our company to become a global trading house, second, in 1991, when P.V. Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh opened up the economy, and we entered into public-private partnership mode, and third, during Narendra Modi’s 12-year-long rule in Gujarat.

What Adani said about PM Modi?

Elaborating further about the help he got from the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Adani asserted, "I can say with pride that it was a very good experience. But I want to say one thing that you can never get any personal help from Modi Ji. You can speak to him about policies in the national interest, but when a policy is framed, it is for all, not only for the Adani group.”

On the Opposition's claim that Modi is Adani’s ‘chowkidar'

On being asked why Opposition parties are alleging that Modi is Adani’s ‘chowkidar’, to this Adani said that only a few people say such things. "Very few people say this either because either they have difficulty with Modi Ji or because of ideological conflict. From my experience, I can only say that most of the people like Modi Ji and Adani’s development model. They do not find any problem," he claimed.

