Aap Ki Adalat: What Gautam Adani said on his successful business ventures? WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gautam Adani faces Rajat Sharma's questions in Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat : Industrialist Gautam Adani said that his business started flourishing from 1985 when the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi-led central government had introduced the 'Exim policy'. He made these remarks in a never-seen-before interview on the iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma. "Investment is our normal programme," India's richest businessman remarked.

When asked about what future he sees for the Adani group, he said, "We want to make maximum investments in every state. Adani group is really happy that today it is working in 22 states, and all these states are not BJP-ruled."

"I can say with clarity that we do not have any problem with any state government. We are working even in Left-ruled Kerala, in Mamata Didi’s West Bengal, in Naveen Patnaik Ji’s Odisha, in Jaganmohan Reddy’s state, even KCR’s state, Adani responded to the cross-questioning by Sharma.”

Further speaking about his business he said, "after 2013, we used to take 80 per cent loans from Indian banks, and the interest rate then went up to 35 per cent. We went to the international market with a global rating." He also revealed that he had gone to Rajasthan investors’ summit at the invitation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Amazing Facts About Aap Ki Adalat

The 'Aap Ki Adalat' show has been iconic in more ways than one. Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states.

Aap Ki Adalat videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms.

Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within the news genre.

Aap Ki Adalat is the world's most-watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

Watch the LIVE interview here

ALSO READ | Aap Ki Adalat: India’s richest industrialist Gautam Adani makes BIG revelation on PM Modi | WATCH

Latest India News