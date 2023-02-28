Aap Ki Adalat Dil Se! India TV's iconic show now available with sign language interpretation on YouTube

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The show's live stream are available on India TV YouTube channel with sign language interpretation to make it easier for hearing-impaired viewers to comprehend the content.

Country's number one Hindi news channel - India TV - has made its iconic show Aap Ki Adalat available on YouTube with sign language interpretation for the hearing-impaired viewers.

The new accessibility feature has enabled the hearing-impaired viewers to understand and enjoy the show that has been topping the TRP charts since over 30 years.

The initiative is a step forward in India TV’s mission to serve every section of the society, and the media house believes that everyone should have equal access to information and entertainment. The show’s host, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma, has always been passionate about making the show accessible to everyone.

In a statement, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV, said, "As a responsible media organization, we believe that everyone should have equal access to information and entertainment. The new accessibility features on YouTube have enabled the hearing-impaired viewers to understand and enjoy the show. We hope that this initiative will help break down barriers and create a more inclusive society."

Ever since its inception in 1993, Aap Ki Adalat has some astonishing numbers associated with it. The show's videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms. Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within news genre. Aap Ki Adalat is world's most watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

