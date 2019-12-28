Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu launches book celebrating Arun Jaitley's legacy

It was a day to remember former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and what better way is there than to launch a book on the departed leader to fondly remember a man who was loved by all. India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma was present at the book launch ceremony of 'The Renaissance Man - The many facets of Arun Jaitley'. The book was launched by India's Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The book is a compilation of articles on Arun Jaitley, done by Deepa and Harsh. Deepa and Harsh are children of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. The book launch took place at the residence of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

December 28 marks Arun Jaitley's 67th birth anniversary.

"I cannot still accept the fact that Arun Jaitley is no more," said Naidu "He was a brilliant public personality."

The Vice-President recalled his association with Jaitley and said that he had the opportunity to work with Jaitley since when they were students.

"We used to have long discussions and used to think about ways to take the country and the party ahead," he said. He added that Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj were like a family to him.

Vice-President Naidu strongly weighed in favour of discussion and debate, which he said were necessary for a democracy. But he also stated that if anyone is hell-bent on violence to prove their point, then that certainly constitutes a crime.

"Arun Jaitley never vied for power," said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla,"Till his last breath, he kept himself busy in writing about country and society. He continued imparting guidance" he said.

Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV Rajat Sharma fondly remembered his association with Arun Jaitley. He said that it must have been hard to capture Arun Jaitley's persona in just a book as he made a reference to 'The Renaissance Man - The many facets of Arun Jaitley'.

"He was like a shield to his party and his government. He never flinched," said Sharma.

