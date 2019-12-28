Statue of Arun Jaitley's unveiled in Patna on his birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled a statue of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley in Patna on his 67th birth anniversary. Earlier in August, after Jaitley's demise, Nitish Kumar had announced to install his statue in Bihar to pay him tribute. The JDU leader also said that Bihar will observe Jaitley's birthday as a state function and will celebrate it.

On 67th Birth Anniversary of the late BJP leader, Jaitley's family along with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Ram Vilas Paswan, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Union Ministers of State Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Kumar Choubey paid floral tributes to the senior BJP leader and renowned lawyer.

Several other leaders took to their social media handle to pay homage to the departed leader. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal shared a throwback picture of her with Jaitley and wrote, "I fondly remember Shri #ArunJaitley ji as a wonderful guide and a charismatic leader. His close connection with Punjab will always be missed by the people of the state. On his birth anniversary, I pay homage to the man who won hearts with his selflessness and humility."

BJP leader Suresh Prabhu posted, "Today with tearful eyes one remembers #ArunJaitley on his birth anniversary. Hard to mention that he’s no more, as his outstanding personality has left several imprints, which can’t be so easily erased from one’s memory."

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi wrote, "I bow me head & offer my humble tribute to one of the great pillars of Indian politics & a powerhouse leader of @BJP4India on his birth anniversary. I pay my deepest tributes to Shri #ArunJaitley Ji on his 67th birth anniversary."

Former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitely passed away on August 24 in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital. He is survived by his wife and two children.

