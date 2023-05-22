Rajasthan: Woman dies after jumping into well with son, daughter; dowry case registered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC A woman ends her life with her children

In a tragic turn of events, a woman allegedly killed self by jumping into a well along with her son and daughter in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. The family members of the victim claimed that the dowry demand is reason behind the extreme move.

A case of dowry death has been registered against the in-laws of the woman on behalf of the deceased's brother. The police are investigating the matter.

The incident happened in Nasirabad police station area in Loharwada, police said on Monday.

Bhagwati Devi (32) along with her son Kuldeep (12) and daughter Deepika (6) jumped into a well near her house.

Police said that after the post-mortem the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

