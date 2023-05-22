MP: Tragic inter-religion love story- Cop shoots, injures woman, murders her father before killing self

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The policeman was allegedly in love with the woman

An alleged love story of a policeman ended in a tragic turn in Madhya Pradesh. The leading character of the story- a policeman allegedly shot and injured his alleged lover and killed her father before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train in Shajapur district.

The incident took place at Malikhedi under Berchha police station limits on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpal Singh Rajput said.

Constable Subhash Kharadi (26), who was posted as a driver in Dewas, entered the house of Jakir Sheikh (55) armed with a country-made pistol around 1 am, he said.

The accused shot Sheikh and his 25-year-old daughter before fleeing the spot, he added.

Sheikh died on the spot, while his daughter is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore, the official cited.

Kharadi was found dead on a railway track in Berchha hours later this morning. He had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, the official said.

The deaths were a fallout of an alleged love affair, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(With PTI input)

Also read- Unique 'cash-throwing' protest against Maharashtra minister over fake medicines sold to farmers | WATCH