Monday, May 22, 2023
     
Unique 'cash-throwing' protest against Maharashtra minister over fake medicines sold to farmers | WATCH

Maharashtra: Locals were upset with the inaction from authorities over fake medicines being sold to farmers in Hingoli.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Raju Kumar | Hingoli
Updated on: May 22, 2023 17:07 IST
Unique protest against Maharashtra Agriculture Minister
Image Source : INDIA TV Unique protest against Maharashtra Agriculture Minister

Accusing a pesticide company and some other firms of providing the wrog medicines, members of Swabhimani Kisan Sangh in Hingoli, Maharashtra on Monday held a unique protest against Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar and Agriculture Department by throwing notes (cash) in the air in front of local authority office.

The protesters claimed that more than seven other companies along with the pesticide company sold the wrong medicines to the farmers.

Local farmers have been complaining about the medicines sold by the companies to authorities but to no avail. Angry with the authorities' ignorance, members of Swabhimani Kisan Sangh resorted to unique protests against the agriculture minister.

They held the 'notes throwing-protest' in front of the District Agriculture Department office of Hingoli.

