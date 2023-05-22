Unique 'cash-throwing' protest against Maharashtra minister over fake medicines sold to farmers | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Unique protest against Maharashtra Agriculture Minister

Accusing a pesticide company and some other firms of providing the wrog medicines, members of Swabhimani Kisan Sangh in Hingoli, Maharashtra on Monday held a unique protest against Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar and Agriculture Department by throwing notes (cash) in the air in front of local authority office.

The protesters claimed that more than seven other companies along with the pesticide company sold the wrong medicines to the farmers.

Local farmers have been complaining about the medicines sold by the companies to authorities but to no avail. Angry with the authorities' ignorance, members of Swabhimani Kisan Sangh resorted to unique protests against the agriculture minister.

They held the 'notes throwing-protest' in front of the District Agriculture Department office of Hingoli.

