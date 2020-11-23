Image Source : PTI Rajasthan govt hikes penalty on gathering of more than 100 people at marriage functions

Now, gathering of more than 100 people at marriage functions will lead to more penalty in Rajasthan. Announcing an increase on the fine imposed, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said penalty on gathering of more than 100 people at marriages has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. The wedding organisers should also be updated in this context that more than 100 people are not permitted in the wedding function, he added.

Chairing a meeting to review the steps taken to contain COVID spread in the state, he said administration and police personnel should take rounds in the market to ensure all due protocols are being followed with due care in reference to night curfew announced on Saturday as well as to ensure that set number of people's limit is not crossed.

District collectors, superintendents of police and other senior officials have been given responsibility to ensure night curfew norms are maintained in eight districts as announced and not more than 100 people are gathered in the crowd. Every person should wear masks and social distancing norms should also be followed, the Chief Minister said.

Notably, the state government announced night curfew in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Alwar, Udaipur, Alwar and Ajmer.

Also the penalty for those not wearing masks was increased to Rs 500 from Rs 200 on Saturday.

The Chief Minister on Sunday said that the state government's major objective is to save the lives of people.

On Sunday, a total of 3,260 new COVID cases and 17 deaths were reported.

A total of 603 cases were reported in Jaipur while 414 in Jodhpur, 210 in Ajmer, 271 in Alwar, 131 in Bhilwara, 240 in Kota, 100 in Pali and 184 in Udaipur.

