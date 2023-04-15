Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Pilot ji whatever you do... but Gehlot ji's contribution is more in Congress's treasure': Amit Shah

Rajasthan: Union Home Minister and BJP Senior leader Amit Shah, attended a rally in Rajasthan's Bharatpur along with the state's former CM Vasundhara Raje amid a row between the Congress unit in the state. While addressing the rally, Shah took a dig at Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot saying that in spite of how much effort Sachin Pilot put there, he will not be successful as CM Ashok Gehlot's contribution is more in Congress's treasure.

"Pilot ji whatever you do, your number won't come, maybe your contribution is more on the ground than Gehlot ji but Gehlot ji's contribution is more in Congress's treasure," said Amit Shah during the rally.

He also took a swipe at Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi or his 'Yatra'. "Despite Rahul Gandhi doing a 'yatra', Congress was swept out of Northeast in the elections that were recently held," said Shah.

