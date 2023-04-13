Amit Shah to chair high-level J-K security review meeting in Delhi today, several top officials to attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

J-K security: In order to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a high-level meeting in New Delhi today (April 13). According to officials, the meeting has been scheduled in the aftermath of an encounter that took place between terrorists and security forces at Chakoora region in Shopian on Wednesday.

The meeting is likely to be held in the North Block office of the Home Ministry at around 3 pm. During the meeting, Shah is expected to assess how the security grid is operating and other security-related issues and give the required instructions for adhering to the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in the valley.

The meeting will be joined by several top-level leaders and officials including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh and other senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Armed Police Forces.

Several high level officials to join meeting

In addition, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Central Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen, RAW chief and other senior officials of the Centre will also be in attendance. According to reports, issues related to various developmental works being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir are also expected to be on the agenda of the meeting.

Earlier in October 2022, Home Minister Shah had visited Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the security situation in the Union Territory. Further, he had also held a review meeting in New Delhi on December 28, 2022, over the security situation and development aspects of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

J-K benefitted after abrogation of Article 370: Centre

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju claimed that after the Abrogation of Article 370, the benefit of government schemes has reached the last person in the valley.

"We are here in Udhampur and have already distributed aid materials, subsidy cheques and other benefits through the government of India schemes to the beneficiaries. I'm happy to say that this happened due to the abrogation of Article 370. Now, government schemes reached the border villages of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The Minister addressed an awareness cum mega legal aid camp organized in Riwayat Hall of Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur District. He said that the objective of his visit to the district is to assess the implementation of the development and welfare-oriented programmes initiated by the Government of India.

(With inputs from agencies)

