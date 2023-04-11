Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Jammu and Kashmir: 2 LeT terrorist associates nabbed at Pattan in Baramulla, arms & ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: The security forces have busted yet another terror module in Jammu and Kashmir as two terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested at Pattan area in Baramulla district.

According to the Kashmir police, a 2-kg IED was recovered from them along with other arms and ammunition. The two have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra, a resident of Par Mohalla Pattan, and Saima Bashir, a resident of Chinkipora, Sopore. They were shifted to the police station where they remain in custody, police said.

Security forces acted on tip-off

"Acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorist associates, police along with Army (29RR) and SSB (2ndBn) busted a terror module at Pattan Baramulla and arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," they added.

On their disclosure, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two pistol magazines, five pistol rounds and IED (approximately 2 kgs) along with remote control and other incriminating material were recovered.

What did arrested terrorists reveal?

"During preliminary questioning, the arrested duo revealed that they were working as terrorist associates with active terrorist Abid Qayoom Lone of Wussan Pattan linked with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT," police said.

The police also said that a case under sections of the Arms and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered at Pattan Police Station and the investigation has been initiated.

