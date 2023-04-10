Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Jammu and Kashmir: RPF officer injured in accidental fire by SPO

The RPF officer was injured due to an accidental fire from the rifle of SPO Harbajan Singh while crossing a foot-over bridge

Jammu Published on: April 10, 2023
An accidental fire from an AK rifle of a Special Police Officer (SPO) injured a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer at a railway station, officials said on Monday. 

Identified as sub-inspector (SI) of the force, Sudhir Kumar Rai (48) was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

He was injured due to an accidental fire from the rifle of SPO Harbajan Singh while crossing a foot-over bridge to exit the station after deboarding the Begumpura Express train around 2.10 pm, they said.

The rifle went off when Harbajan was handling the weapon while taking charge from the previous sentry, they said, adding that a case has been registered into the incident.

