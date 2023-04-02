Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Blast inside car in Srinagar, no casualties reported

Srinagar blast: "A blast took place in the rear of a Honda city vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road," a police official said, adding that a couple, identified as Mrs and Mr Hafizullah Bhat, residents of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle at that time.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Srinagar
Updated on: April 02, 2023 16:49 IST
Srinagar blast
Jammu and Kashmir: Blast inside car in Srinagar, no casualties reported.

Srinagar blast: A blast occurred in a private Honda city car in Srinagar on Sunday (April 2), but nobody, including the elderly couple in it, were injured, police said.

"A blast took place in the rear of a Honda city vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road," a police official said, adding that a couple, identified as Mrs and Mr Hafizullah Bhat, residents of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle at that time.

"Both are safe and sound. Prima facie the blast looks like some equipment failure. A police Team is on the spot," the official said.

More details are awaited. 

