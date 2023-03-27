Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan killed in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Bijapur district

Chhattisgarh: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed on Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off. The assistant platoon commander of CAF was with his teams when they went out for an area domination operation to ensure security. The CAF jawan inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection triggering the blast. As per the police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 AM on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 am between Etepal and Timenar villages under the Mirtur police station limits when teams of CAF were out on an area domination operation to ensure security for road construction work in the area, an official said. Separate teams of CAF had set out from its Etepal and Timenar camps, he said.

"When one of the patrolling teams was advancing through the area, Assistant Platoon Commander Vijay Yadav, belonging to CAF's 19th battalion, inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection triggering the blast, leading to his death," the official said.

The body of Yadav, who was a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, was brought to Bhairmagarh, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)