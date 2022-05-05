Rajasthan: Tension in Bhilwara after masked bike-borne assailants attack two youth, internet suspended

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENSHOT (INDIA TV) Tension in Bhilwara after masked bike-borne assailants attack two youth

Tension gripped the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan after two youth of a community were attacked by a mob. According to details available with India TV, at least eight masked bike-borne miscreants attacked the youth on Wednesday night in the Sanganer area when they were having food.

The attackers set one of the two bikes of the victims on fire that was parked outside a shrine. Both suffered injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said that heavy police personnel have been deployed in the area and internet services have been suspended.

Ashish Modi, District Collector of Bhilwara, made an appeal to the locals not to pay heed to rumours. He said that cops are scanning CCTV footage to establish the identity of the attackers.

"I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace in the area,” the official said.

Over the past few weeks, several incidents of religious clashes have been reported from different parts of the country.

Clashes broke out on Eid in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home constituency Jodhpur over the hoisting of religious flags, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew till May 6.

