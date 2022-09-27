Rajasthan political crisis: Confusion mars Congress Prez polls. Is Ashok Gehlot in or out of race?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan MLAs are unhappy over observers coming to an early decision.

Rajasthan political crisis: Even as sources suggest that Ashok Gehlot is still in the Congress Presidential race, Gehlot loyalist and Rajasthan minister PS Khachariyawas said that Congress observers should not have been unhappy so early and could have waited for a while.

"Observers shouldn't be upset this early, they should have waited for a while. We don't want to fight with our own people. If a senior leader like Dhariwal has raised issues then the party should pay heed to them" added Kachariyawas.

The leader also added that an atmosphere was created, which made people think that the chief minister should be made with the support of 19 MLAs and not as per 102 MLAs. "It's on Sonia Gandhi to decide on Ashok Gehlot's nomination (for Congress president)," added Khachariyawas.

The open rebellion by MLAs close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has put a question mark on whether he would still run for the Congress president's post or someone else will replace him as a candidate supported by the current leadership.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had on Monday sought a written report on the revolt in Rajasthan from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

Kharge and Maken, who were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, briefed Gandhi after their return to Delhi and termed the parallel meet held by Gehlot loyalists as "indiscipline".

They are expected to recommend disciplinary action against those behind the move, including minister Shanti Dhariwal and Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

Gehlot loyalists had submitted resignation letters to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Sunday evening, in an apparent bid to put pressure on the central leadership to pick someone from the Gehlot camp as CM if the veteran leader is elected the party president.

The loyalist MLAs indicated that they were against the appointment of Sachin Pilot, who led a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020, to the post.

On Monday, Gehlot loyalist Dhariwal accused Maken, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan, of being involved in a conspiracy to remove Gehlot as chief minister and alleged he was canvassing for Pilot.

Sonia Gandhi is reportedly "upset" over the Rajasthan developments as Gehlot was being considered as her successor for the top post. Sources said Gehlot told the two observers that he is not behind the Jaipur development and the MLAs involved in it were not listening to him.

