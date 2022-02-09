Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
  Rajasthan Police launches campaign against fake news

Rajasthan Police launches campaign against fake news

On Chocolate Day, the force tweeted a photo of a chocolate bar with the line "CHOKE THE FAKE NEWS, DON'T BE LATE".

PTI
Jaipur Published on: February 09, 2022 13:00 IST
Rajasthan Police launches campaign against fake news.

Rajasthan Police launches campaign against fake news. 

 

Highlights

  • Rajasthan Police on Feb 9 asked people to check its spread as soon as possible
  • Rajasthan police tweeted an instructional photo asking people to be careful
  • The force asked people to consider the source of any news, cross-check its details

Calling fake news "soft and sweet as chocolate", the Rajasthan Police on Wednesday asked people to check its spread as soon as possible.

"#FakeNews is #SoftAndSweet as chocolate. You also bring #Real sweetness in the lives of others with #Facts, don't mix bitterness with #Rumors," it tweeted in Hindi.

A day back on Tuesday, which was Propose Day ofValentine's Week, the police tweeted an instructional photo asking people to be careful while forwarding messages on social media.

The force asked people to consider the source of any news, cross-check it, and check its date, photos and spellings used carefully before forwarding them.

