Govt blocks Pak-operated 35 more YouTube channels, Twitter, Insta accounts for spreading anti-India content

Based on fresh intelligence inputs, the Centre has blocked 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram accounts, 2 websites and a Facebook account. The government last month had blocked 20 YoubTube channels and two websites in a closely coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The channels and websites were spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet.

Informing about the move, Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, "The common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and other content."

The channels and websites belonged to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India. The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc. One of the groups identified on YouTube was 'Naya Pakistan'. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels.

