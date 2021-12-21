Govt dismantles Pakistan-sponsored fake news network; blocks 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Govt blocks 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites for 'anti-India propaganda'

The government of India on Monday blocked 20 YoubTube channels and two websites in a closely coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The channels and websites were spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet.

The channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India. The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc.

One of the groups identified on YouTube was 'Naya Pakistan'. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels.

The action was taken by invoking emergency provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

