'One of the gates of terrorism': Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat

The Saudi Arabia government has banned Tablighi Jamaat, a Sunni Islamic organisation, in the country and called it “one of the gates of terrorism.” The government has also directed the mosque preachers to allocate the sermon next Friday to 'warn' people against the organisation.

In a tweet, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs said, “His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques' preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab).”

The government has directed mosque preachers to inform people about the prominent mistakes of Tablighi Jamaat.

"1- Declaration of the misguidance, deviation and danger of this group, and that it is one of the gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise. 2- Mention their most prominent mistakes," the ministry tweeted.

Another group by the name of Da’wah has also been banned along with Tablighi Jamaat. The government has also directed that the sermons must mention ‘their danger to the society’ and that affiliation with ‘partisan groups’ is prohibited in Saudi Arabia.

“3-We mention the dangers to society. A statement that alliances with partisan groups, including 4- (Tabrigi and Dawah Group), are banned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the ministry added.

