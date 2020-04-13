Teenager among new deaths in Rajasthan as tally touches 815

Image Source : PTI A 13-year-old girl in Jaipur and 60-year-old male in Tonk died on Sunday as the total number of corona cases increased to 815 in the state.

A 13-year-old girl in Jaipur and 60-year-old male in Tonk died on Sunday as the total number of corona cases increased to 815 in the state, said Additional Health Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Monday. The week started with the reporting of 11 new cases, including 10 from Bharatpur and one from Banswara taking the total count to 19 and 53 respectively in these two towns, said Singh.

Meanwhile, the death of 13-year-old girl in Jaipur is the first young death in the state which was reported at the JK Loan hospital.

She had complaints of intestine perforation, septicaemia, said Singh

Speaking on the other death in Tonk, he said, "The sexegarian was diabetic and came to the SMS hospital, Jaipur, on April 10 for surgery, but was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi hospital. After that he went back to Tonk and died on April 11, Singh added.

The death of the girl was tenth casualty in the state while the sexegarian's death was eleventh in Rajasthan.

The state has recorded 11 death, which include two in Bhilwara, one each in Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Alwar and Tonk and 4 in Jaipur.

Till Monday morning, Jaipur remains on top in the state's corona list with 341 cases, Tonk has 59 cases, Banswara 53, Jodhpur 51, Jhalawar 40, Bikaner 34, Jhunjhunu 31, Bharatpur 19, Bhilwra 28, Churu 14, Dausa 8, Dholpur one, Dungarpur five, Jaisalmer 29, Karauli Pali two, Sikar two, Udaipur four, Pratapgar two, Nagaur six, Jhalwar-40, Barmer one and Hanumangarh has two cases, said Singh.

Out of the 33 districts, 25 districts have reported corona cases. Till date, 28,505 samples have been tested out of which 2,540 are under process. A total of 121 have been treated and converted to negative, 63 of whom have been discharged, Singh informed further.

