Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 news cases, state's tally rises to 5,629; death toll at 139

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 news cases, state's tally rises to 5629; death toll at 139

After 122 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5,629 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1,625 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 5,629 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35,058 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 233 Alwar 33 Bharatpur 123 Bhilwara 43 Banswara 68 Bikaner 41 Barmer 17 Churu 33 Dausa 32 Dholpur 24 Dungarpur 36 Jaipur 1625 Jaisalmer 47 Jhunjhunu 54 Jodhpur 986 Jhalawar 48 Karauli 9 Kota 319 Nagaur 158 Pali 113 Pratapgarh 4 Sikar 26 Tonk 144 Udaipur 336 Italian 2

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1,00,000-mark becoming the 11th country in the world having over lakh cases. According to the health ministry, there are now 1,01,139 positive cases including 3,163 deaths and 39,174 recovered.

