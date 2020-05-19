Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 news cases, state's tally rises to 5,629; death toll at 139

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 news cases, state's tally rises to 5,629; death toll at 139

After 122 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5,629 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1,625 confirmed infections. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 19, 2020 10:27 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 news cases, state's tally rises to 5629; death toll at 139
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 122 news cases, state's tally rises to 5629; death toll at 139

After 122 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 5,629 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1,625 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 5,629 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35,058 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 233
Alwar 33
Bharatpur 123
Bhilwara 43
Banswara 68
Bikaner  41
Barmer 17
Churu 33
Dausa 32
Dholpur 24
Dungarpur 36
Jaipur 1625
Jaisalmer 47
Jhunjhunu 54
Jodhpur 986
Jhalawar 48
Karauli 9
Kota 319
Nagaur 158
Pali 113
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 26
Tonk 144
Udaipur 336
Italian  2

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1,00,000-mark becoming the 11th country in the world having over lakh cases. According to the health ministry, there are now 1,01,139 positive cases including 3,163 deaths and 39,174 recovered.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X