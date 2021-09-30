Complete ban on sale, bursting of firecrackers up to Jan 31, 2022 in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (FILE). Complete ban on sale, bursting of crackers up to Jan 31, 2022 in Rajasthan.

The government of Rajasthan on Thursday (September 30) ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the state starting from October 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

As per the order, several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 pandemic and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Rajasthan.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, the order said.

Rajasthan government has also asked district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to implement the directions and submit daily action taken reports to it.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (September 28), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has also ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

