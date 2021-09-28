Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
Complete ban on bursting, sale of firecrackers up to Jan 1, 2022 in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that like last year, it was essential to implement the ban in order to save lives.

New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2021 21:36 IST
In view of the dangerous condition of pollution in Delhi
In view of the dangerous condition of pollution in Delhi during the Diwali period for the last three years, and like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Tuesday ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

According to the order, several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, it said.

"There will be a 'complete ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 1.1.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi," the DPCC's order stated.

The DPCC has also asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to implement the directions and submit daily action taken reports to it.

