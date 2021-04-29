Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19, working under isolation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday has tested positive for coronavirus, however, he is asymptomatic and is working under isolation. The 69-year-old Congress leader had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife tested positive.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gehlot said, "Today my report on getting the Covid test also came out positive. I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the Covid protocol," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that his wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and she too was asymptomatic. Gehlot, as a precautionary measure, isolated himself soon and held meetings with health officials and others while being under isolation.

Rajasthan is currently under a month-long curfew till May 21. On Wednesday the state registered an unprecedented 16,613 new Covid-19 cases and 120 related fatalities, pushing the infection tally to 563,577 including a death toll of 3,926, as per a health department bulletin.

