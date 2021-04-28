Wednesday, April 28, 2021
     
BJP MLA Kesar Singh Gangwar succumbs to COVID

Family sources said that Gangwar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida for the past few days, where he died.

Bareilly Published on: April 28, 2021 21:56 IST
Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

BJP MLA Kesar Singh Gangwar succumbs to COVID-19.

Kesar Singh Gangwar, the sitting BJP MLA from Bareilly's Nawabganj constituency, on Wednesday succumbed to COVID-19.

He was 64-years-old. Family sources said that Gangwar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida for the past few days, where he died.

He had recently tested positive for coronavirus. Gangwar is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.

He was a member of the Legislative Council from the BSP in 2009, and in 2017 he joined the BJP, and won the Assembly election from Nawabganj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit condoled his death, while state BJP chief Swatantradev Singh and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal expressed their sorrow.

Gangwar is the third MLA in the state who succumbed to the virus in the second wave.

Before this, BJP MLA from Auraiya Ramesh Chandra Diwakar (56) died on April 23 in Meerut, while Suresh Kumar Srivastava (76), the BJP MLA from Lucknow West, succumbed to the viral disease on April 23.

