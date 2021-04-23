Suresh Srivastava, BJP MLA from Lucknow West, dies due to Covid related complications

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP MLA Suresh Srivastava represented Lucknow West in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Suresh Srivastava, BJP MLA from Lucknow West seat, died on Friday due to Covid related complications.

Srivastava was admitted to Lucknow PGI last week after testing Covid positive. He was on ventilator support for the last few days.

His wife and son were also tested Covid positive.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Sadar Ramesh Chandra Diwakar died of COVID-19 , his family sources said. He was 56.

An MLA from Auraiya, Diwakar was admitted at a hospital in Meerut four days ago. His condition had been serious for the last two days, they said, adding that he died during treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Diwakar and offered condolences to his family.

"May the departed soul rest in peace and the bereaved family find strength to bear the loss," he tweeted.

According to sources, Diwakar's wife has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment in Kanpur.

