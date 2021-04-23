Politics mars PM Modi-CMs meeting, Mamata says wasn't invited; Shivraj, Adityanath slam Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI PM Modi held virtual meeting with CMs of 10 states worst affected by Covid.

Amid the huge Covid crisis, Prime Minister Narendra held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of 10 worst-affected states. Several states have been sending SOS messages to the Centre regarding shortage of oxygen, medicines and other medical needs.

The PM's meeting was held to work out a way to address the issues facing the states, however, a political slugfest broke out after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's office aired the virtual meeting live.

When PM Modi chided Kejriwal for the 'private interaction' being shown live, the Delhi CM quickly apologised.

"What is happening is against the set protocol that some chief minister is telecasting live an in-house meeting. This is inappropriate," PM Modi said.

"Ok sir...we will be careful in future," the Delhi CM said and resumed his address," Kejriwal responded.

Shivraj Chouhan, Yogi Adityanath slam Kejriwal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath slammed Arvind Kejriwal over his attempt to politicise the serious issue.

"In an attempt to cover up its own inefficiencies, the Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi is trying to shift the blame on others. This is indecent politics," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet.

CM Chouhan advised Kejriwal to stop playing politics at a time when the country needs a unified effort to fight the war against pandemic.

"Despite having ideological differences, I participated in several meetings with former PM Manmohan Singh and I always gave due respect to the prime minister's chair," the Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted.

Wasn't invited for meeting: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would have participated in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of states with the highest burden of COVID-19 cases, had she been invited.

Addressing a press conference in Durgapur, Mamata said she heard that Friday's meeting on the Covid situation was meant for the worst-hit states, and hence she was not told about it.

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the Centre's "inept handling has led to the present situation". "On March 7, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said Covid is on its way out. It means that the central government had no inkling about the impending crisis. It did not act on the recommendations of the World Health Organisation to ramp up the stock of oxygen," she asserted.

Alleging that Gujarat got 60 per cent of free vaccines, while other states received a little, she said, "We have nothing to say against one of the worst-hit states, but there should be a uniform policy."

