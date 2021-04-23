Friday, April 23, 2021
     
Lucknow Updated on: April 23, 2021 9:41 IST
UP: Ramesh Diwakar, BJP MLA from Auraiya Sadar, dies of Covid-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ramesh Diwakar has passed away due to Covid-19 infection. Ramesh represented Auraiya Sadar in the UP Legislative Assembly.

Ramesh was undergoing treatment at Meerut Medical College after he had tested for infection.

