UP: Ramesh Diwakar, BJP MLA from Auraiya Sadar, dies of Covid-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ramesh Diwakar has passed away due to Covid-19 infection. Ramesh represented Auraiya Sadar in the UP Legislative Assembly.

Ramesh was undergoing treatment at Meerut Medical College after he had tested for infection.

