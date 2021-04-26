Image Source : FILE BJP MLA Suresh Srivastava's wife passes away, 2 days after his death

Lucknow West BJP MLA Suresh Srivastava's wife Malti Srivastava passed away on Sunday, two days after the legislator had passed away due to COVID-19 complications himself, family sources said.

She also passed away due to COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute, the sources said. The couple were admitted to SGPGI and were undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

While Lucknow West MLA had died of the viral disease in Lucknow on Friday, his wife passed away on Sunday. He was on ventilator support for a few days, a BJP leader said.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh recorded 35,614 fresh COVID 19 cases out of which Lucknow alone recorded 5,187.

(With PTI Inputs)

