'No request from CM Rajasthan was denied': MHA rejects Ashok Gehlot's helicopter 'denied permission' claim

The Home Ministry on Saturday refuted all claims by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that his helicopter was 'denied permission'. It said no restrictions have been imposed on travel of governors and chief ministers to Delhi or its nearby areas in their state aircraft during the ongoing G20 Summit but those travelling in private chartered flights require prior approval. Gehlot on Friday was scheduled to visit Sangliya Peeth in Sikar as part of the death anniversary programme of Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj.

"In a news report, Rajasthan Chief Minister has claimed denial of approval for his helicopter flight by the MHA. Four requests were received from CM Rajasthan for flight permissions, including for Sikar, and all were approved by the MHA." the ministry added and said, "No request from CM Rajasthan has been denied. While all scheduled flights of commercial Aircrafts and movement of Governors and State Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed, private chartered flights require specific MHA approval."

On Friday the Rajasthan CM claimed that his helicopter was 'denied permission' by the Union Home Ministry to go from Udaipur to Sikar following which his programme was cancelled. Gehlot on X said, "Today there was a programme to go to Sangliya Peeth, Sikar, as part of the death anniversary programme of Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj, but due to the G-20 meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, did not give permission to go to Sikar by helicopter from Udaipur due to which today I am not able to reach Sangliya Peeth."

