Image Source : PTI Mercury touches 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Churu

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, with the mercury touching 50 degrees Celsius in Churu district. This is the second-highest maximum temperature recorded in Churu district in the month of May in the last 10 years. The district had recorded a high of 50.2 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016, according to the MeT department here.

Bikaner, Gangangar, Kota and Jaipur recorded maximum temperatures of 47.4 degrees Celsius, 47 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The weather office has predicted severe heat wave conditions in Churu, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts during the next 24 hours.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage