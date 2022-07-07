Thursday, July 07, 2022
     
  Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer

Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer

Raj Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2022 20:38 IST
Congress leader Raj Babbar
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Raj Babbar



  • Raj Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on Raj Babbar
  • The polling officer had lodged an FIR against Babbar during an election in May 1996

Raj Babbar convicted: A court awarded two-year imprisonment Congress leader and Bollywood actor Raj Babbar in a case involving the assault of a polling officer.

Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on him.

The polling officer had lodged an FIR against Babbar during an election in May 1996.

The complaint was lodged at the Wazirganj police station here.

At that time, Babbar was contesting from the Samajwadi Party.

Babbar was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

