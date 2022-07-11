Rain news: PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM to take stock of flood situation; heavy downpour in Maharashtra

Rain news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Friday morning with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the situation created by the torrential rains in the western Indian state. PM Modi assured Patel of all possible help from the central government.

Heavy rains pound Gujarat

Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, resulting in a flood-like situation in various low-lying areas from where over 6,000 people were shifted to safer places. Due to the widespread rains, 388 roads, including state highways and panchayat roads, were closed.

Image Source : INDIA TVIMD issues orange alert in Thane, Mumbai; red alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Pune

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 16 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue operations. Thirteen dams have been put on 'high alert' and eight on 'alert' as their water level rose due to the heavy showers. Ahmedabad city received 219 mm downpour on Sunday night, causing water-logging in many residential areas and flooding on underpasses and roads. Schools and colleges in the city were closed on Monday. Narmada and Chhota Udepur districts in central Gujarat, and Surat, Tapi and Valsad in south Gujarat have been badly affected due to the heavy downpour. The Uchh and Heran rivers in the district were in spate, and caused flooding in low-lying areas.

Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Ahmedabad.

The state has so far received 36 per cent of its average annual rainfall, as per the data shared by the SEOC. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat's Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts. Several other districts of south and central Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

Maharashtra

As rains continue to batter parts of Maharashtra, including the capital city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert in Mumbai, and a red alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara areas of Maharashtra. Heavy rains continued to lash Nashik district, leading to water levels of several rivers rising and the submergence of many temples that are located on the bed of the Godavari river. The water levels are expected to rise further due to release of dam water later in the day.

On Sunday, the IMD issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to heavy in several districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next three days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur issued a red alert and said extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in isolated places in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Delhi

Rains lashed the national capital on Monday afternoon bringing much-needed respite from the muggy weather conditions that had been prevailing over the last few days. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category as the air quality index (AQI) read 80 at 2.45 pm.

Image Source : PTIYoungsters take a selfie during monsoon rain, near India Gate in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022.

Kerala

Monsoon fury gripped several parts of Kerala. Met has issued alert in 11 districts of the southern state. The IMD further said widespread rain was likely over the next five days with very heavy rains predicted on July 13 and 14. According to the state disaster management authority, between July 3 to 7, six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Kerala and several homes were damaged.

Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday declared three days of holiday for educational institutions from July 11 in view of heavy rains in the State. Waterlogging and inundation in low-lying areas in different districts were reported. Streams and rivulets were in spate. Extremely heavy rain occurred in isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle and heavy to very heavy rain occured at Adilabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts.

Also Read | Rain warning! Heavy downpour continues in Maharashtra; orange alert issued in Mumbai, Thane today

Also Read | Gujarat rain: Schools, colleges shut in Ahmedabad; flood-like situation in several cities

Latest India News