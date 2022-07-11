Rain warning! Heavy downpour continues in Maharashtra; orange alert issued in Mumbai, Thane

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: School students walk through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains

Mumbai rains: As rains continue to batter parts of Maharashtra, including the capital city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert in Mumbai, and a red alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara areas of Maharashtra.

A high tide ranging up to 4.18 meters is expected at around 10 am today in Mumbai, during which 14 feet high waves will rise in the sea. Hence, people have been instructed to stay away from the sea.

Image Source : INDIA TVIMD issues orange alert in Thane, Mumbai; red alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Pune

On Sunday, the IMD issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to heavy in several districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next three days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur issued a red alert and said extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in isolated places in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Latest India News