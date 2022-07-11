Gujarat rain: Schools, colleges shut in Ahmedabad, several cities waterlogged; very heavy downpour on forecast

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Heavy rains lash Gujarat, lead to flood-like situation

Gujarat rain: Heavy to heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat on Sunday, leading to a flood-like situation due to a rise in the water level of some rivers. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday held a meeting with District Collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center to review the measures taken to deal with the situation arising due to heavy rains in South Gujarat, including Chhotaudepur.

Heavy rains battered various districts including Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and others. Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge areas received the maximum rainfall of 241.3 mm.

Ahmedabad has received 30 per cent of the season's rainfall in the last three days.

A flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Nadiad, in the Kheda district of Gujarat. Amid heavy rainfall, Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Sunday said that the state has made arrangements to shift people staying in low-lying areas to safer places.

With continuous rains, waterlogging was also observed in Ahmedabad, Paldi, Bodakdev, Usmanpura, and Jodhpur.

Gujarat rain: Schools, colleges shut; NDRF continues relief work

In wake of the current situation, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to keep schools and colleges closed in the city on Monday. A part of a bridge has also collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udaipur on Sunday.

Amid the flood-like situation, around 700 people were evacuated and taken to safe spots as the rescue operations continued on Sunday.

Several teams of the NDRF and local administration carried out rescue and relief work in the flood-affected areas.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed an aerial view of waterlogging in Valsad.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat's districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad.

Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.

(With inputs from ANI)

