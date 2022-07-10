Gujarat: 2 killed, 30 injured as tourist bus falls into gorge near Saputara hill station

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) 2 killed, 30 injured as tourist bus falls into gorge near Saputara hill station in Gujarat.

Highlights A tourist bus overturned near Saputara hill station in the Dang district of Gujarat

The tourists were part of the garba group

They were returning to Surat after visiting the hill station

A tourist bus overturned and fell into a gorge near Saputara hill station in the Dang district of Gujarat on Saturday night, killing two women passengers and injuring at least 30 others. The injured were rescued and taken to different hospitals for treatment. The tourists who were part of the garba group were returning to Surat after visiting the hill station.

The accident occurred around 8 pm when the bus returning from Saputara overturned, broke the railings at a turning and hurtled down 50 feet into a gorge, nearly 3 km from the hill station.

